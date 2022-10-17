Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 340,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,131. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.92% and a negative net margin of 1,452.46%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 403,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

