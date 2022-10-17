Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Organogenesis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,857. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

