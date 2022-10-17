Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
