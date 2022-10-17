Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

