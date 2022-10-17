Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,888,300 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 12,777,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PALAF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 311,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

