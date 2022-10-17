Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,957,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.82. 2,319,532 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

