Parallel Advisors LLC Has $37.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $37,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.56. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

