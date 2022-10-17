Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 14,959 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,604. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

