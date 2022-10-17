Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 48.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,340,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 87.6% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $15.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $223.68. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

