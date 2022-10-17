Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 22,199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,583,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

