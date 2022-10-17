Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 8,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,172. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $359.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.59.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

