Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,418,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 985,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Parkland Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PKIUF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Parkland has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

