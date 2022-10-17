Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.47 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.