Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

