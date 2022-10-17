Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 126,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $818,000. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.