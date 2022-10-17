Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 517 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $18.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.14. 11,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,515. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $645.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

