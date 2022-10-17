Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.55. 69,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

