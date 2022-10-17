Polygon (MATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $397.59 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.49 billion and approximately $397.59 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003397 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
