Polygon (MATIC) Price Up 0% This Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.29 billion and approximately $288.11 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003307 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.47 or 0.27660544 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
