Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.32 billion and $316.76 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004294 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.27 or 0.27856748 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010880 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.