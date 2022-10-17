Polygon Price Tops $0.86 (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Polygon has a market cap of $7.49 billion and $397.59 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
