PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Raised to $55.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,745,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.