Powerledger Price Tops $0.19 (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Powerledger has a market cap of $94.50 million and $51.43 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.26 or 0.27975683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

