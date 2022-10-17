Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $72,908.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $72,908.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 394,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
