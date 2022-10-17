PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Monday. 986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,195. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 34.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

