Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $95.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prosus from €95.00 ($96.94) to €99.00 ($101.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $10.03 on Monday. Prosus has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

Prosus Cuts Dividend

About Prosus

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.