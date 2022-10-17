Qtum Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Qtum has a total market cap of $282.80 million and $63.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00013880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.50 or 0.06785260 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00082185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,374,022 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

