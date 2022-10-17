Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.92 Billion

Quantum (QUA) traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00035880 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 251.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $181,391.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,505.61 or 0.99971127 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006411 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00056954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.0002694 USD and is up 66.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,971.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

