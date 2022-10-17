Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Qutoutiao Trading Down 4.0 %

QTT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,020. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Qutoutiao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Qutoutiao worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

