RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $12,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 166,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The stock has a market cap of $519.14 million, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.