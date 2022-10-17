Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $23.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 255,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.