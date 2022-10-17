Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

Shares of RBMTF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Rambler Metals and Mining has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.