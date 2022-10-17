Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,193.0 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $39.29 during trading on Monday. 2,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

