Rarible Price Tops $2.19 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Rarible has a total market cap of $21.89 million and $148,564.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00011208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.