ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $10.59 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $3,651.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00264336 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001464 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017014 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

