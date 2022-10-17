Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $141.06 million and approximately $157.66 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.98 or 0.27698315 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,294,740,761 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

