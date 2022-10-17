Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $736.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $761.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.12 and a 200 day moving average of $646.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.