Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in September

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,496,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 4,585,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF remained flat at $8.85 during midday trading on Friday. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.