Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $8,559,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Repay by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,206 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of Repay stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $572.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

