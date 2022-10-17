Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 587.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Rightmove to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove Price Performance

RTMVF stock remained flat at $7.46 during midday trading on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

