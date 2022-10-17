RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.10. 3,352,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.22.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

