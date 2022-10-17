RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Neogen worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,100 shares of company stock worth $1,009,668. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

