RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $74.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

