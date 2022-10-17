RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Five9 stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $168.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

