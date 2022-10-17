RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $223.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $243.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.