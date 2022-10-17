Robert W. Baird Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $228.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

UNP opened at $193.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific has a one year low of $186.89 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.