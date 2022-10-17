Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.59. 5,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

