Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$35.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

