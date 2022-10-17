RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. RS Group has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.