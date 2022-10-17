Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) by 1,048.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,760 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 881,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITTU remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

